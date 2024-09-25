USSS Sniper Saw Police Running, Guns Drawn, Did Nothing

ABC News published an extensive summary of the July 13 attempted assassination of Donald Trump after a thorough review of available documents. They recorded the many failures of the Secret Service that day.

The one thing I didn’t know was this:

By 6:08 p.m., law enforcement had eyes on Crooks again. A Secret Service counter sniper saw law local officers running toward the building with their guns drawn, but he didn’t think to alert Trump’s protective detail to pull the GOP candidate from the stage.

Three minutes later, a local officer was hoisted up the squat roof by another officer, who saw Crooks with the rifle, laying down and pointing the weapon toward him. “He’s armed,” the officer radioed to his squad. “He’s got a long gun.”

That message did not make it to key Secret Service officials. The shots were fired 30 seconds later.

So, the counter sniper saw police running toward the building with guns drawn, and s/he didn’t think to signal Trump’s protective detail to pull Trump from the stage?

S/he didn’t think of that!

I don’t know why this happened. Maybe they should give IQ tests to counter snipers, or ban DEI, or train them better. I can’t say, but this is bad. Get that person a desk job.