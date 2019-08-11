Freebie Bernie says “it costs a little bit of money, so what?”

Socialist Bernie Sanders speaking to college students about the multi-trillion-dollar programs he supports, says “It costs a little bit of money, so what?”

Bernie admitted his Medicare For All alone will cost up to $40 trillion dollars and he will tax the middle class. Doctors, pharma, medical personnel, all medical everything continues according to the dictates of the government.

The estimated cost of the free college program is $47 billion a year. That would cover, Sanders estimates, 67% of the $70 billion it costs for tuition at public colleges and universities. States [many are already in financial difficulties], he proposes, would cover the remaining 33%. Also, colleges then become an arm of the Federal government.

Those are only two of his programs. Currently, we owe almost $23 trillion, take in about 3.4 trillion and spend about $4.4 trillion with a deficit of $1 trillion a year.

Those are only two of the freebies he is shopping around.

Where does this money come from? It doesn’t matter says Bernie, don’t listen to them, THINK BIG!

“It costs a little bit of money, so what?”

