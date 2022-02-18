Freedom Convoy Co-Organizer Tamara Lich Arrested in Ottawa

Most of what was said about the truckers was a complete lie, almost every bit of it. The Emergencies Act that Trudeau is using is for wartime and actual terrorists. At worst, the truckers were annoyances. Trudeau and his evil administration plan to destroy these people and donors!

There is no free speech in Canada. This is why we have to fight for our free speech in this country.

We have a fascist state on the border to remind us how important our freedoms are in this country.

Earlier in the day, one of the organizers Chris Barber was arrested.

These are the administrators who didn’t mind radical leftists burning down over fifty churches.

Lich knew it was coming.

Lich also offers prayers and calls for love for police, journalists and Justin Trudeau (of the they-know-not-what-they-do variety). pic.twitter.com/RZiVEd7OxU — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) February 17, 2022

Related