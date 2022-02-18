Canada Will De-Bank Truckers & Donors, Destroying All Financial Assets

The wretched Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland gleefully declared that federal law enforcement (RCMP) has begun working with financial institutions to de-bank Canadian citizens. De-banking includes canceling insurance policies, credit cards, mortgages, and freezing assets. Seizures include digital currency.

With great elation, she told a reporter that yes, people who donated to GiveSendGo and GoFundMe will be targets under their war act, rebranded the Emergency Act.

They plan to de-bank them too.

And the corrupt fascist government will use social media posts as evidence and use it to identify donors. These people are evil.

Freeland wants to be Prime Minister and this kind of abuse might get her there.

Obviously, Canada is not a democracy and whatever you think of truckers, you should see that truckers are justified in fighting for freedom.

Watch at 17:00 for the part about targeting donors:

