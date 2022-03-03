Freedom Convoy Organizer Brought Into Court in LITERAL SHACKLES!

Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich appeared in court on Wednesday seeking a bail review. They brought her into court in shackles as if the indigenous grandma is dangerous. LITERAL SHACKLES!

She could hardly move. That was done to humiliate her and help their case by making her look dangerous.

There are no cameras in the court so no photos of her with shackles on her ankles.

What she did was organize a peaceful protest. Lich was denied bail last week by a liberal judge because the judge said she might re-offend.

The new Judge asked that those shackles be removed, according to David Akin.

The Crown said that the former Liberal candidate had given bail for Chris Barber, another organizer of the freedom convoy protests.

However, another organizer, Pat King, was denied bail

Lich faces a charge of mischief, and they want to put her in prison for TEN YEARS!!!

“The accused is liable, upon conviction, a lengthy term of imprisonment,” the judge said

In her affidavit, Lich said that her Indigenous identity was not fully accounted for in her bail hearing, saying that she is a “card-carrying member of the Metis Nation of Alberta.”

Lich’s lawyers are arguing that bail hearings should consider the Gladue principles.

According to Legal Aid, the Gladue principles are “a way for the judge to consider the unique circumstances (experiences) of Indigenous peoples.”

“These unique circumstances include the challenges of colonization you, your family, and community faced and resisted as Indigenous people, and continue to affect you today. These challenges include racism, loss of language, removal from land, Indian residential schools, and foster care. These challenges are called Gladue factors.”

“… Gladue principles try to address these failures and make sure judges don’t repeat the same mistakes that add to discrimination.

“Judges must consider Gladue factors when they make decisions about you. Judges must consider options other than jail to help you address the challenges you face. For example, you might participate in a restorative justice program to help you work with those your crime affected and repair the harm done.

It’s common for judges to apply Gladue principles in court cases.

There will be no decision until Monday.

✍️ TAMARA LICH BAIL JUDGMENT Justice Johnston is not going to release a decision today given the hour & that he’s been sitting since 9am. He’s also scheduled in Perth for rest of the week. Judge not keen on a lengthy delay but options limited. Decision set for Monday, at 2:00pm — David Anber, Criminal Lawyer 🇨🇦 (@DavidAnber) March 2, 2022

