Frightening Cybersecurity Hearing on CCP on Capitol Hill Today

Everyone is talking about a hearing with politicians ripping into social media titans, telling them how terrible their platforms are. Still, another hearing on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning with the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) should be what we are talking about. It was frightening.

The Select Committee took testimony from witnesses who eradicated CCP malware that targeted oil, gas, water, internet, energy, and transportation infrastructure.

The hacking aimed to install malware that, once activated, would disrupt or damage the infrastructure and “induce societal panic.”

Had the CCP been allowed to activate the [Volt Typhoon] malware, it would have physically harmed American citizens and amounted to an act of war.

FBI Director Wray said the CCP was interested in civilian targets, not military and political targets.

There were four witnesses at The CCP Cyber Threat to the American Homeland and National Security: Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; General Paul Nakasone, Commander of the U.S. Cyber Command; FBI Director Christopher Wray; Harry Coker, Jr., director of the White House’s Office of the National Cyber Director.

China’s strategic plan to infiltrate the U.S. cyber infrastructure includes attempts to induce panic and unsettle everyday American life, a witness testified to Congress on Wednesday.

Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that ransomware attacks on U.S. businesses or critical systems are intended to “induce societal panic.”

“It is Chinese military doctrine to attempt to induce societal panic in their adversary. And arguably, the Chinese government got a little bit of a taste of this in the aftermath of the ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline in May of 2021 that shut down gas to the Eastern seaboard for several days,” she said, noting Americans “couldn’t get to work. They couldn’t take their kids to school or get folks to the hospital. It caused a bit of panic.”

“Now imagine that on a massive scale. Imagine not one pipeline but many pipelines disrupted and telecommunications going down so people can’t use their cell phones. People start getting sick from polluted water. Trains get derailed. Air traffic control system and port control systems are malfunctioning,” Easterly continued. “This is truly an everything, everywhere, all at once scenario.”

Why are corporations investing in DEI programs when they should be pouring that into cyber security infrastructure?

And why is our border open with unvetted people pouring into the country?

Watch:

.@CISAgov Director Easterly outlines what a Chinese-military cyber attack on U.S. soil would look like. ⬇️ “Telecommunications going down — People start getting sick from polluted water. Trains get derailed… This is truly an everything, everywhere, all at once scenario.” pic.twitter.com/SyeUF5efvr — Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party (@committeeonccp) January 31, 2024

