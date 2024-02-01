WH Official Spills on Joe, Michelle and… President Kamala?

Investigative journalist James O’Keefe went undercover and spoke with a talkative White House official who described himself as a Cybersecurity policy analyst and Foreign affairs Desk Officer in the Executive Office at the White House.

He said that the White House is very concerned about running Joe Biden since he is in “mental decline.”

How could they not be?

The official, Charlie Kraiger, told O’Keefe, “I had a meeting with Michelle Obama …. Someone asked her, ‘Will you ever run for office?’ And she said, ‘No’ Empathically.” She was like, ‘I’ve seen all this shit my husband has had to go through, and that does not interest me.’”

That sounds very believable. Her life now is golden. Why would she give it up and put her children through that?

“Kamala Harris hemorrhages black staff. She can’t keep black staff. They quit on her en masse,” Kraiger continued.

“She will be the vice president nominee. There was a debate about removing her from the ticket, but sadly they didn’t, she’s not popular, but you can’t remove the first black lady to be vice president from the Goddamn presidential ticket. Like what kind of message are you going to send to like African-American voters…People would be like, “What the fuck?” Like she’s a woman, and she’s multiracial.”

Based on this, if Biden wins, Kamala could be president within the next four years. The thought is deeply concerning.

BREAKING VIDEO: Top White House Cyber Official tells O’Keefe in Disguise “they can’t say it publicly” the White House wants to replace Kamala Harris and Confirms President @JoeBiden mental decline: “Biden is definitely slowing down.” “I’m just telling you what I’ve heard…… pic.twitter.com/75Wdw03DHs — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 31, 2024

Another rumor from gossip columnist Cindy Adams claims Democrats plan to switch out Joe Biden and replace him with Michelle Obama.

Michelle Obama has said previously that she doesn’t want any part of politics.

