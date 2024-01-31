Hey, Uniparty, The Visigoths Got Through the Gates

Unless the “bipartisan border bill” includes a wall and a return to the immigration laws on the books, it won’t work. The bill no one has seen or will see until it’s ready to be passed allegedly codifies illegal immigration.

We send small contingents of soldiers to remote, third-world hellholes where they don’t belong and sit as targets for Iran. Three are killed and dozens injured; pilots disappear in the Middle East, but no one asks how many people die at the hands of illegal aliens pouring in across our borders.

In 2018, 10,150 Americans died at the hands of illegal aliens.

A 2021 Department of Justice report revealed that 64% of federal arrests in 2018 involved noncitizens, despite them comprising only 7% of the population at that time.

Left-wing prosecutors backed by Soros favor a soft-on-crime overhaul of the justice system, allowing criminals to walk free and recidivism rates to skyrocket. These policies, along with the inadequate border policies of this current administration, endanger American communities as criminal illegal aliens flock to regions that indulge their conduct.

In 2023 alone, Border Patrol agents have encountered thousands of illegal aliens with prior criminal convictions, including assault, rape, and murder. The true extent of crimes committed by illegal aliens remains unknown because there are also over 1.5 million unaccounted-for “gotaways” since Biden’s term began.

Texas Keeps a Running Database of Illegal Alien Crimes.

According to DHS status indicators, over 422,000 criminal aliens have been booked into local Texas jails between June 1, 2011, and December 31, 2023, of which over 297,000 were classified as illegal aliens by DHS.

Between June 1, 2011, and December 31, 2023, these 297,000 illegal aliens were charged with more than 509,000 criminal offenses, which included arrests for 940 homicide charges, 64,127 assault charges, 9,246 burglary charges, 59,936 drug charges; 1128 kidnapping charges; 25,441 theft charges; 39,694 obstructing police charges; 2,912 robbery charges; 6,422 sexual assault charges; 7,410 sexual offense charges; and 6,193 weapon charges. DPS criminal history records reflect those criminal charges have thus far resulted in over 186,000 convictions, including 463 homicide convictions; 23,327 assault convictions; 4,641 burglary convictions; 25,014 drug convictions; 322 kidnapping convictions; 9,628 theft convictions; 15,645 obstructing police convictions; 1,624 robbery convictions; 3,038 sexual assault convictions; 3,397 sexual offense convictions; and 2,022 weapon convictions.

Last year, ICE caught 1,323 illegals with homicide convictions and 390 with homicide charges pending.

Also, more than 100,000 Americans were killed last year by fentanyl from across the border. What good is America to anyone if we destroy ourselves from within?

The Problem for Most Americans Isn’t in Jordan.

Three Americans were killed in a remote outpost in Jordan, and DC is talking about war and bombing Iran. Far more Americans are being hurt and killed in America because of our open borders, and all we get is a bill that legalizes 1.8 million illegals each year and gives amnesty to thousands here now. We have the Uniparty attempting to give welfare to illegal aliens and corporations at the expense of the average working man and woman.

Rep. Lankford (U for Uniparty, OK) is pushing a bill to let 5,000 to 8,500 illegals a day with some nebulous goal of zero illegal aliens some day. He’s the person who pushed amnesty in 2018.

Outside of the countries settled by the Europeans, and Japan, and Israel, and pockets of enlightened people in countries like India, the world is an abysmal failure. So we decide to import that here.

Why are we spending billions on Ukraine’s and Jordan’s borders but not our own?

To state the obvious, the deployment of small numbers of military in foreign lands doesn’t make America safer, but a wall on our border would.

The barbarians are pouring in for our LBJ inheritance of welfare and freebies. People don’t generally appreciate what is given to them for free. They appreciate what they earn. We aren’t using logic here.

Free medical, eye, and dental exams, housing, education, cash, and child tax credits are probably a bad idea.

Instead of bombing Iran, sanction them and build the wall.

