Marxist Hakeem Jeffries Is Running for Speaker

Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Uncle Lenny’s nephew, is a Marxist pretending he stands for freedom, education, the American Dream, Social Security, and the people. Marxists are for control, period. Marxism is the politics of envy, greed, and control.

Jeffries’ speech, excerpted in the clip below, is lauded by the Progressive Left on social media. People might fall for it. Republicans need to unite.

He was close to his mentor Uncle Lenny, who was a Pan-Africanist and anti-Semite. Leonard was a professor at City College of New York, also known as Commie U for its persistent hiring of radical communists.

Hakeem Jeffries has equated pro-life conservatives to a “cult.” During the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, after it became obvious that Rittenhouse’s actions were in self-defense, Hakeem said he should be locked up with the key thrown away. He’s also an election denier who wants to abolish the Supreme Court. He wants “Medicare for All” [Universal Healthcare]

Jeffries has demagogically blamed Donald Trump for left-wing violence in the Trump era. He’s also anti-gun.

Jeffries is a threat to democracy.

Lenny’s nephew Hakeem was extremely far left and annoying in his role in New York’s 8th district. As a member of the CBC, he is most definitely a Marxist.

He claims he pushes against extremists, and his allies in Congress and the media call him a centrist. He is not. Democrats call him a Centrist so they can claim they want a bipartisan way forward. Will liberal Republicans join them? The one thing Kevin McCarthy did quite well was keep them all together.

UNCLE LENNY

Uncle Lenny was even too much for City College back in the day. There was an effort to get rid of him, which failed in court.

Dr. Leonard Jeffries was the Black Studies Chairman. He espoused views such as Jews ran the slave trade, and Blacks are inherently superior to Whites. Jeffries had no historical or scientific basis for his racist teachings.

He blamed all of society’s ills on Jews.

