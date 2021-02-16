Be forewarned! COV is being used to push Agenda 2030









The UN and Agenda 2030 are once again receiving a huge push to lead the world as a solution to the pandemic. It’s much in line with The Great Reset also pushed by the world elites, including John Kerry, Biden’s climate guru.

During the July 2020 session of the UN High-level Political Forum for Sustainable Development (HLPF), UN Secretary-General António Guterres told the international community that COVID-19 could set us back years and even decades, leaving countries with massive fiscal and growth challenges at a time when a “leap ahead” is desperately needed.[2]

He also stated that had the implementation of the 2030 Agenda been further advanced, the world would have been more resilient and better prepared to respond to the challenges posed by the global health emergency.[3]

As speakers during the first SDG Moment highlighted, our post-pandemic recovery efforts must take on the added objective of building back better.[4]

Does building back better sound familiar? It is Biden’s slogan.

The 17 goals of Agenda 2030 destroy property rights and redistribute all resources and wealth of developed nations to the world. It’s fully communist and is one world government.

Watch:

👀 It’s literally on their own website – in plain sight, you just need to be awake. As the world goes mad about an invisible enemy, be diligent, smart, disciplined and aware! Share this video around and let’s expose them pic.twitter.com/DOjq5E0i7c — Tony (@Mrtdogg) February 16, 2021

