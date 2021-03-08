Full audit of Dominion machines in NH after GOP were shorted









Tea party leader, Tom Zawistowski, is happy that New Hampshire officials want to thoroughly investigate voting irregularities resulting from the Dominion-owned voting machines.

A recent hand count conducted for a New Hampshire state representative race found that Democrat Kristi St. Laurent came within 24 votes of winning. The reason is that the four Dominion-owned voting machines in the town of Windham had shorted her Republican challenger by 99 votes.

Three other Republicans were also shorted 6% by the machines that were used in 85% of towns throughout the state.

“New Hampshire was like one of the biggest successes for Republicans in the whole 2020 election,” recalls Tom Zawistowski, president of the tea party-affiliated We the People Convention. “They flipped the House and the Senate in New Hampshire and really had big gains, and yet Trump still lost in a very close race.”

“It’s just like every single one of the Republicans, when they did the hand count of the paper ballots, every one of them wound up with 300 more votes,” the conservative reports.

“They didn’t do any other races, [but] now they’re doing an audit of all their machines. After they announced they were going to try to do this audit, the attorney general and secretary of state of New Hampshire told them that they want to take possession, they want to confiscate all the machines in that county.”

The New Hampshire Senate voted 24-0 on Monday to order a complete audit, and Republican Governor Chris Sununu said that the state will not let the Windham voting irregularity “slip by.”

