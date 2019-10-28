Full House to Vote on Next Steps in ‘Impeachment for Something’ Inquiry

The full House will vote on a resolution on Thursday that will lay out the next steps in the impeachment inquiry, according to a senior congressional source. It is not an official vote to impeach.

The measure on Thursday will reportedly detail procedures going forward in the investigation, not to formalize the inquiry itself.

The Democrats decided to offer the resolution to the full House after Charles Kupperman, former deputy assistant to the president for national security affairs Charles Kupperman, was a no-show on Capitol Hill, where investigators from the House Intelligence, Oversight, and Foreign Affairs committees had subpoenaed him to appear. He has filed a lawsuit asking a judge if he has to appear.

REP. ZELDIN OUTLINED WHAT HE BELIEVES SHOULD BE IN IT

Rep. Zeldin outlined what he believes it should include: minority subpoena rights, equal allocation of staff, the immediate release of transcripts, and more. He also states the President’s counsel should be able to attend depositions, present evidence, and question witnesses.

On September 25th, every House Democrat voted to allow impeachment to proceed without officially voting to impeach.

When they voted, they hadn’t read the whistleblower’s account. The so-called whistleblower did not have firsthand knowledge. They voted to continue Speaker Pelosi’s call for impeachment despite the transcript showing no impeachable offense, Rep. Lee Zeldin tweeted.

It is not clear what high crimes and misdemeanors the House will impeach the President for, but they are concentrating on the Ukraine issue. Rep. Meadows summarized that in a tweet.

Mark is 100% spot on here. Ukraine didn’t even know there was a hold on aid until just before it was released. Schiff may be trying hard to write the world’s greatest parody, but it’s still just a parody. https://t.co/OF1PmJu7Jg — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) October 28, 2019