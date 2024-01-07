Nobody Wants to Read The Washington Post Any More

According to a new report, the Washington Post (WaPo) is losing $100 million a year and half of its online engagement by the end of 2023.

Four years ago, the Post had a hefty 139 million monthly visitors. By the end of last year, it had less than 60 million.”

“Of that audience, less than one in five read more than a single article per month, while less than one in 500 actually convert to a paying subscription.”

The Post is not only suffering from the absence of a coherent business plan, but it is also suffering from a profound product problem.”

“Washington Post is under fire for repeated anti-Israel bias, systemic sloppiness in Middle East coverage.”

My problem with them is they are far-left, biased, and a dishonest activist outlet.

Jeff Bezos has been coughing up the money to keep the media monstrosity going.

The Post blamed the downward trend on Donald Trump being out of the news, but Trump’s been back for a while, and they’re still imploding.

Their columnists are frauds reporting fake news, with Taylor Lorenz as their most prominent fake news purveyor.

WaPo defames people they disagree with, including Dr. Robert Malone, who is suing them for defamation.

We have subscriptions to the major news outlets, including WaPo, but canceled them even though we only paid $4 monthly. They canceled the payment but not our membership. We seem to have a permanent membership we don’t pay for. Now I understand why. They’re desperate for readers.

