Fulton County DA Fani Willis Likely to Indict Trump and/or Allies

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said she’d announce this summer whether Trump will be charged with crimes related to the interference in Georgia’s 2020 election. Willis said possible criminal indictments would be handed down between July 11 and September 1. In March, a leak out of her office suggested she was preparing RICO charges against Donald Trump as if he were a Mafia kingpin.

The case is built around Donald Trump’s comment to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. DJT wanted Raffensperger to look for his voters. He didn’t mean to do it illegally. It was a call with dozens of people listening in, and in no way could DJT have been asking Raffensperger to break the law.

It sounds like she’s planning to indict Donald Trump and/or his allies.

Why is she waiting until July 11 to September 1? That alone is fishy. These leftists have no pride. They’ll come up with Beria-style probes, fake crimes, and lie unabashedly.

The timetable was announced in a letter to the Fulton County Sheriff.

The investigation and the case are a joke.

