Tucker’s Senior Executive Producer Fired with Tucker?

According to Nick Sortor. Tucker Carlson’s senior executive producer Justin Wells followed Tucker and left Fox News. ABC News said they were both fired on Monday. ABC News being the end all. [Sarcasm. You can’t believe any of these people.]

The decision to terminate Carlson and his producer was made this past Friday night by Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch, and Fox News President Suzanne Scott, a source familiar with the matter told ABC News.

In addition, the senior executive producer of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Justin Wells, was let go Monday, multiple sources told ABC News. It’s a week since the Dominion lawsuit was settled.

Tucker could start a podcast, and he’d be a huge hit. He could create a network like Bill O’Reilly.

Someone suggested he take Rush’s spot on the radio, but I see Tucker on air.

🚨 #BREAKING: Tucker Carlson’s Senior Executive Producer Justin Wells has followed Tucker and left Fox News Tucker’s not done, folks. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 24, 2023

Here’s another theory on why Tucker left or was fired.

🚨In Tucker’s last monologue on Fox, he confirmed the US has “sensitive American nuclear technology” in Ukraine Let me repeat – Biden put US nuclear weapon technology into Ukraine and potentially instigated the entire war Did Tucker get shut down for trying to stop WW3? pic.twitter.com/QHWo6OMYly — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) April 24, 2023

Jason Whitlock joins in:

I’ve watched Tucker Carlson get closer, and closer to God, and get closer, and closer to understanding what’s at the heart of what’s going on in America. pic.twitter.com/0SpXrVtPTS — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) April 24, 2023

Related