Tucker's Senior Executive Producer Fired with Tucker?

By
M Dowling
-
3
28

According to Nick Sortor. Tucker Carlson’s senior executive producer Justin Wells followed Tucker and left Fox News. ABC News said they were both fired on Monday. ABC News being the end all. [Sarcasm. You can’t believe any of these people.]

The decision to terminate Carlson and his producer was made this past Friday night by Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch, and Fox News President Suzanne Scott, a source familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Tucker could start a podcast, and he’d be a huge hit. He could create a network like Bill O’Reilly.

Someone suggested he take Rush’s spot on the radio, but I see Tucker on air.

Here’s another theory on why Tucker left or was fired.

Jason Whitlock joins in:


3 Comments
Greg
Greg
5 minutes ago

What the hell is it with people!

https://twitter.com/NickAdamsinUSA/status/1650542835114835968

Why is it always the go-to statement, “should run for President“, without ever considering all the factors. I’m sure not enthused about some talking head being in the running.



M Dowling
Author
M Dowling
1 minute ago
Reply to  Greg

I think Adams is trying to get attention. Clay Travis apparently said something like that today. Tucker is a host, not a candidate. These people sound foolish.



Greg
Greg
21 minutes ago

It sounded quite suspicious when the US warned Moscow about the nuclear technology at ZPP. The obvious question was; exactly what technology is the US worried about. It’s reminiscent of Nuland’s “biological research” statement. I suspect once everything is known about Ukraine it will be a shock to many.



