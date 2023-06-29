Just In! Cali Reparations Panel Submits the Final Report

A Democrat panel in California published its final and extensive reparations report today. They want money and 100 policy changes to favor black people for harm due to slavery, racism, and discriminatory policies.

It’s patently absurd. Some of the policy changes will infuse the government with systemic racism.

The task force on Thursday presented its first-in-the-nation attempt to address the legacy of slavery to lawmakers by making people who never enslaved anyone pay reparations to people who were never enslaved. They expanded it beyond slavery to include racism in general.

The recommendations of the reparations task force, the product of months of ‘research’ and public hearings, face an uncertain fate even in a Legislature with a Democratic supermajority and a governor supportive of the commission’s work.

We can all agree that slavery and Jim Crow laws were evil. Both came from Democrats.

State Sen. Steven Bradford, a task force member, has repeatedly said he expected a lengthy and challenging struggle to enact recommendations, especially payments.

“The final report is not the end of the work; it’s really just the beginning,” Bradford said.

Since Barack Obama is descended from slave owners, will he have to pay himself reparations? He said reparations are “justified.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom said he’d take it seriously.

“I am very mindful of our past,” Newsom told reporters as he shifted the focus to the Supreme Court decision striking down the use of affirmative action in higher education.

“We have a Supreme Court that wants to take us back to a pre-1960s world,” he said. “This reparations report, and the context of that decision today, only reinforced the seriousness of purpose with which we’ll review it.”

That’s an amazing statement considering that the Court simply said schools cannot discriminate based on race as our Constitution demands. Newsom was coy about the reparations.

All the government did was lock a bunch of Democrats in a room to come up with this insane report.

By the way, California wasn’t a slave state. New York, another non-slave state, is probably next. Hochul’s all for it.

SOME COMMENTS

So will there be reparations for the 5 decades of discrimination by colleges and universities backed by the US govt? — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 29, 2023

.Democrats are lying to black people for their votes. This is the only nation to fight a Civil War to end slavery and then codify it in the Constitution.

. THOSE WHO DON’T KNOW THE REAL HISTORY OF THE USA ARE BASING THEIR HATE OF WHITE PEOPLE ON A LIE TOLD THEM BY THE MSM AND THE LEFTISTS WHO WANT US DIVIDED. Thousands of white people died to free the slaves in the Civil War – White people should call that their “reparations” to… pic.twitter.com/7LpxVDKyMk — BelannF (@BelannF) June 24, 2023

