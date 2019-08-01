Fun to Watch! Tulsi Gabbard’s Brutal Beat Down of Kamala Harris

The circular firing squad debate on Wednesday night included Tulsi Gabbard’s beat down of Kamala Harris. Harris has been a master revisionist of her record on crime, healthcare and other issues.

Tulsi Gabbard called her on it.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D–Calif.) “put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and then laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana,” said Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D–Hawaii) at the beginning of her assault on Harris. Gabbard told her Harris owed the men who suffered under her reign an apology.

Harris had gone after Biden for his record on crime, glorifying her own, but Tulsi wouldn’t let her get away with it. She painted her as a drug warrior and a bad cop.

Harris says she’s proud of her record, “but I am deeply concerned about this record,” said Gabbard. “There are too many examples to cite, but…she blocked evidence that would have freed an innocent man from death row until the courts forced her to do so. She kept people in prison beyond their sentences to use them as cheap labor for the state of California. And she fought to keep cash bail system in place that impacts poor people in the worst kind of way.”

Joe Biden isn’t the only one being attacked tonight. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard didn’t hold back when she took on Sen. Kamala Harris’ criminal justice record. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/7eZE6v6ZHW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 1, 2019

Tulsi Gabbard also picked on Harris healthcare record. Harris quickly pivoted to Biden to deprive Gabbard of screen time.

Key moment here: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) calls out Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) Harris responds by slamming Gabbard but then immediately pivots to Biden, thus denying Gabbard more spotlight on camera pic.twitter.com/GoX6EHV0d3 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 1, 2019

It’s possible Harris won’t survive this because Gabbard’s comments are accurate.

Tulsi hammered her again after the debate.

U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard criticized Senator Kamala Harris for her record as California's attorney general, after the second round of Democratic debates in Detroit. More from the #DemDebate: https://t.co/dk74nbhFEE pic.twitter.com/YRAOj9RtOw — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) August 1, 2019