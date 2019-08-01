Kirsten Gillibrand’s Performance Was Awful, Terrible, Horrible

Kirsten Gillibrand is done, truly, and never should have been a candidate in the first place. Her opening line, which she delivered with excitement, was, “When I become president, the first thing I’m gonna do is Clorox the Oval Office. At one point, she said Trump has been the only president to enforce existing immigration laws, which was great for my side.

It’s time to cut the herd.

She lectured Joe Biden on being a sole income earner, when he, in fact, lost half his family, including his wife, in a tragic car accident. As her evidence, she presented an ancient article he wrote about women working outside the home as possibly detrimental.

Gillibrand said, “What did you mean when you said when a woman works outside the home it’s resulting in ‘the deterioration of family’?”

Biden responded, telling Gillibrand she previously called him passionate on gender equality. I don’t know what changed except “you’re now running for president.”

Jill Biden, Joe’s second wife, always worked outside the home.

Joe Biden just ended Kirsten Gillibrand's entire career. Her only response was: "Those words are very specific."#DemDebate