Future congresswoman & leaker, lied on air about evidence of Trump-Russia collusion

Evelyn Farkas, a former Obama administration defense official, admitted under oath that she did not have evidence that Trump campaign staff were colluding with the Russians, according to a newly released transcript of her testimony.” However, on MSNBC, She claimed she did have evidence. This woman is running for Congress.

During the MSNBC appearance in March 2017, she said that she had been urging colleagues and congressional lawmakers to gather up evidence of Trump-Russia collusion before Obama left office.

She said she feared that Trump administration officials might destroy the alleged evidence if they “found out how we knew what we knew about the Trump staff’s dealing with Russians.”

It wasn’t true. These people just lie and they lie. Here’s a clip including her lying:

How we know it’s true

During her sworn testimony before the House Permanent Select Committee on June 26, 2017, she told Chair Trey Gowdy that she knew nothing.

As Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.), pressed her on her claims of collusion evidence when Farkas told lawmakers that she actually “didn’t know anything.”

“Why don’t we go back to that sentence that I just asked you about. It says ‘the Trump folks, if they found out how we knew what we knew about their staff dealing with Russians,” Gowdy said. “Well, how would you know what the U.S. government knew at that point? You didn’t work for it, did you?”

“I didn’t [work for the government]” Farkas said.

“Then how did you know?” Gowdy responded.

“I didn’t know anything,” Farkas said.

Gowdy asked later, “Did you have information connecting the Trump campaign to the hack of the DNC?”

“No,” Farkas admitted.

“So when you say, ‘We knew,’ the reality is you knew nothing,” Gowdy asked later.

“Correct,” Farkas responded.

Farkas is now running for New York’s 17th Congressional District as a Democrat. She’ll be perfect for New York. She’s corrupt.