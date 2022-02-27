WTH? Psaki Says Biden Wants to DECREASE US Dependence on Oil

During a Sunday interview on ABC, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Joe Biden wants not only to decrease America’s dependence on foreign oil but on oil in general.

“What this actually justifies in President Biden’s view is the fact that we need to reduce our dependence on foreign oil — on oil in general,” Psaki told “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos.

“And we need to look at other ways of having energy in our country and others,” she continued.

It does not justify decreasing oil production. It does the opposite. We need to decrease dependence on foreign oil by opening up US energy production. These people are living in an alternative reality.

Psaki noted that a number of European nations are coming to the realization that they need to reduce their reliance on Russian oil.

“One of the interesting things, George, we’ve seen over the last week or so is that a number of European countries are recognizing they need to reduce their own reliance on Russian oil,” she said.

Donald Trump said something to the effect that Russian President Putin is smart and our leaders are dumb. That is true. Ideology has made them stupid.

DESTROYING THE UNITED STATES

The reason we are buying oil from Russia and one of the reasons we are now very weak as a country is Biden cut oil production drastically, canceled the KeystoneXL Pipeline, ended oil drilling on private lands, regulated fossil fuels dramatically, and bullied investors into diverting funds away from fossil fuels. It made us reliant on our enemies for fuel. Recently, Biden begged Russia and OPEC to step up production. We can’t rely on solar and wind because it’s not ready to act as a substitute.

This is extremely radical and destructive. It confirms the recent comments made by White House spokesperson Ned Price. He would not call for unleashing our oil production, but rather, only diversification. Diversification means solar and wind. The Left won’t even consider nuclear which does not emit any carbon.

John Kerry, the climate csar, said upon the invasion of Ukraine that it will distract from climate change.

“I think hopefully, President Putin would realize that in the northern part of his country, they used to live on 66% of … frozen land,” he said. “Now it’s thawing and his infrastructure is at risk, and the people of Russia are at risk.”

“I hope President Putin will help us to stay on track with respect to what we need to do for the climate,” Kerry said.

Someone like Kerry is likely a believer, but most of these people simply want to destroy the country. They aren’t stupid, but, as you can see, they hate capitalism, the police, the Constitution, Christians, white people, and the list goes on.

Democrats are very dangerous, and some are evil.

Watch White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki:

