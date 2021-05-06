GA poll: They want companies to stop influencing politics, culture, social change









You might be interested in looking at a new poll out of the University of Georgia. It found that a plurality [MORE THAN FEEL OTHERWISE] of Georgia voters supports the new election law.

One must wonder how they’d feel if the media and corporations supported it.

It also found that voters oppose “companies using their public role, position, or events to influence political, culture, and social change by a HUGE 60-33 percent.

Companies must shut up and just sell.

AJC SPRING POLL

Black Lives Matter and Stacey Abrams were two key figures behind the slamming of the Georgia Election Law with lies, comparing it to Jim Crow.

On The First, O’Reilly listed companies the ten top companies that support BLM. He mentioned Soros first even though he’s not a company, he’s philanthropy [for communism].

Soros gave $33 million.

Check out the others:

