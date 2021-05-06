StopAsianHate Another non-white supremacist brutally bests Asian women(video)









Black men are attacking Asian — Chinese — people in our big cities. In the latest incident, the black man repeatedly struck two Asian women, ages 66 and 67, in the head with a cinder block.

In this case, it was a robbery with a vicious assault. He just kept beating them. When he started, another man was in the store. He did nothing — just left. The media didn’t mention that either. You can watch it in the video below.

The article Andy Ngo linked to states:

The suspect broke into the store and assaulted the two store employees.

Both victims sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries and were treated at an area hospital.

After the assault the suspect fled the location but was later apprehended, arrested, and charged accordingly.

The suspect has been identified as 50-year-old Daryl Doles.

Doles has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and pending a hearing with a court commissioner.

Although an arrest has been made, detectives are still investigating this incident and in order to determine whether or not this was a hate crime.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help the employee’s of the store pay for medical expenses.

They didn’t bother to mention it was a black-on-Asian-Chinese crime.

A Baltimore man was arrested after he repeatedly struck two Asian women, ages 66 & 67, in the head w/a cinder block. The brutal attack follows a string of random violent assaults on Asian Americans by black people in the past 2 weeks. #StopAsianHate https://t.co/nbVuZybNEg pic.twitter.com/rlB0fN8XiK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 6, 2021

WATCH BUT IT’S GRAPHIC:

