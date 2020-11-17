GA senatorial candidate wants jails opened up

Georgia Senate Democrat candidate Raphael Warnock in 2019 called for the mass release of prisoners. He said, “Somebody’s got to open up the jails and let our children go.” In 2013, Warnock called for the creation of a “militant church.”

“It’s not enough to decriminalize marijuana; somebody’s got to open up the jail cells and let our children go,” Warnock said during a “Let My People Go: Ending Mass Incarceration” conference at Ebenezer Baptist Church in June last year.

Warnock also called for the restoration of communities he claimed were negatively affected by the war on drugs. The Georgia Democrat also described incarceration as an immoral form of “human bondage.”

It’s not true that anyone is imprisoned just for possession of marijuana. It’s simply not true.