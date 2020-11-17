Biden taps anti-free speech figure to lead on media agency

The move to eliminate free speech is coming for you. Profession Jonathan Turley explains that “Biden tapped Richard Stengel to take the “team lead” position on the US Agency for Global Media, including Voice of America, the Middle East Broadcasting Networks and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. As I previously addressed in a column, Stengel has been one of the most controversial figures calling for censorship and speech controls. For a president-elect who just called for everyone to “hear each other,” he picked a top aide who wants to silence many.

That message is coming through loud and clear, as if Obama didn’t make that obvious in his most recent interviews.

A very condescending Obama told Scott Pelley on ’60 Minutes,’ “We are going to have to work with the media and big tech companies to find ways to inform the public better about the issues and bolster the standards that ensure we can separate truth from fiction.”

Obama also claims the internet and social media have helped create “the single biggest threat to our democracy,” in an interview with partisan Jeffrey Goldberg at the Atlantic. Obama claimed that Facebook and Fox dominate the media landscape and allow people to live in their distorted reality. That is untrue, but the truth isn’t really what Obama cares about.

Obama is going to go after our free speech on the Internet through the puppet president Joe Biden. There is no doubt. He already has. Turley writes, Last year, Stengel wrote a chilling Washington Post op-ed that denounced free speech as a threat to social and political harmony. Like a number of liberal and Democratic figures, Stengel struggled to convince readers that what they need is less freedom: “All speech is not equal. And where truth cannot drive out lies, we must add new guardrails. I’m all for protecting ‘thought that we hate,’ but not speech that incites hate.” He continues, In January, Biden called for greater speech controls on the Internet and denounced Twitter for allowing others to speak freely. In insisted that tolerating such views in the name of free speech is same as “propagating falsehoods they know to be false.” Biden called for companies to bar Trump views on such things as mail-in voting as an invitation for fraud. He is not alone. Congressional leaders like House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff have called for labeling and removal of material with some members directly threatening a legislative crackdown. This week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi denounced Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for resisting speech monitoring and censorship as a matter of free speech. Pelosi lashed out that those who want to preserve a free speech zone are “all about making money,” ignoring free speech advocates who have no financial interest in these companies. Pelosi said that opposing such monitoring means that social media companies simply want “to make money at the expense of the truth and the facts” and are trying to “hide under the freedom of speech. That message came through loud and clear today during the hearings with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Republicans want more free speech, and Democrats want more control over free speech they disagree with. Zuckerberg and Dorsey agree with the Democrats. Zuckerberg just dropped $100 million into a ‘safe elections’ project, which more closely resembles a get out the Democrat vote project. They are coming for you, for your free speech and any other freedom they can destroy. you will be assimilated.