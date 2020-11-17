Two men caught thousands of fraudulent applications for voter registrations

A man who tried to run for mayor in Hawthorne is among two people charged in a voter fraud case in which thousands of fraudulent voter registration applications were allegedly submitted on behalf of homeless people, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Carlos Antonio De Bourbon Montenegro, 53, and Marcos Raul Arevalo, 34, have been charged with 41 counts of various crimes after they were caught allegedly submitting thousands of fraudulent applications for voter registration on behalf of homeless people.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office has announced that the couple has been charged with eight counts of voter fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit voter fraud, four counts of procuring and offering a false or forged instrument, and four misdemeanor counts of interference with a prompt transfer of a completed affidavit.

Montenegro individually is facing in addition to the above: two counts of perjury, ten counts of voter fraud, seven counts of procuring and offering a false or forged instrument, and five misdemeanor counts of interference with a prompt transfer of a completed affidavit.

According to NBC Los Angeles, authorities have found more than 8000 fraudulent voter applications submitted between July and October of this year. The criminal complaint states that Montenegro has been accused specifically of “falsifying names, addresses, and signatures on nomination papers under penalty of perjury to run for mayor in the city of Hawthorne.”

Montenegro is facing up to 15 years and eight months in prison for these crimes. Arevalo may have to serve up to seven years.

None of the reports say why he did it and who was paying them.