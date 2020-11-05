GA SOS said about 10k ballots remained this morning, then it became 60k

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was asked for the number of uncounted ballots, which the reporter heard was about 25,000. Raffensperger said he thought it was about 10,000.

In a press release, the office confirmed that as of 9:15 a.m. ET, there were approximately 61,367 outstanding mail-in absentee ballots that remain uncounted.

That’s quite a difference.

During the press conference, when asked about the discrepancy, Georgia’s statewide voting system implementation manager, Gabriel Sterling, explained that the number could fluctuate as counties intermittently report results. He even said that some of the discrepancies could be due to the simple human error of precinct workers forgetting to hit “upload.”

Some of what we think is fraud could be incompetence. Just saying.

Fulton and Clayton Counties, heavy Democrat counties were still being counted as the President’s lead shrinks in Georgia.

It’s hard to believe that many people in this country would vote for a man who doesn’t know what’s going on much of the time, who will soon be replaced by a communist.

Georgia officials report that results might not be in until Saturday or Sunday because accuracy is what is most important.

Under Georgia state law, if the final tally is within half of a percentage point, the losing candidate can request a recount.

The Trump campaign has already filed a lawsuit in Georgia over allegations that precinct workers in Democratic Chatham County mixed unprocessed absentee ballots into processed absentee ballots waiting to be tabulated. Lawsuits are expected in a dozen more Georgia counties.

If Biden were to win the typically Republican state, it would be a major pickup and would point to a Biden presidency. It would also be an alarming warning about the future of the United States. Should Trump lose Georgia, he would need to win the remaining undetermined states — Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Arizona, and Nevada — to force an electoral tie.

Here are also the latest numbers as of 6:20 a.m. in the U.S Senate race between Sen. David Perdue and Jon Ossoff: https://t.co/ol9E9A8XEh pic.twitter.com/oTeQfgSTbg — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) November 5, 2020