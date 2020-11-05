Report 130k ballots arrived in MI in dead of night, GOP barred from challenging

A poll watcher in Michigan claims at least 130,000 ballots arrived in Michigan in the dead of night. She knows Republican poll watchers were barred. Several poll watchers were barred from entering the building and from lodging challenges, according to this woman’s anecdotal evidence.

“As they started counting the ballots, he was astonished that every single ballot, literally 100 percent of 130,000 ballots, were all Biden ballots that hadn’t been delivered to the precinct before the cut off time,” she explained.

We reported this earlier but don’t have DNA evidence of an irregularity yet although this defies credulity. (see video below)

At least 130,000 ballots arrived in 3 vehicles in Detroit, MI ALL for Biden part 1 of 6 pic.twitter.com/pdSuDGz0f2 — 🐇🐇🙉🙈🙊🦅Ivy (@Amberfiremusic) November 5, 2020

This was on the decision desk but I can no longer prove it since it has been updated:

Watch: