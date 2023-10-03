Speaker McCarthy Said He Did Not Make a Ukraine Deal with Biden

M Dowling
Marjorie Taylor Greene appears to be supporting Speaker McCarthy, but there might also be a hold up. The reason for the motion is an alleged deal Kevin McCarthy made with Joe Biden on funding Ukraine. However, Kevin McCarthy just said there is no such deal. Gaetz said they have to sort that out. It should have been sorted out before the motion was made.

I hope Rep. Gaetz isn’t relying on Joe Biden to tell the truth.


