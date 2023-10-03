Speaker McCarthy Said He Did Not Make a Ukraine Deal with Biden

Marjorie Taylor Greene appears to be supporting Speaker McCarthy, but there might also be a hold up. The reason for the motion is an alleged deal Kevin McCarthy made with Joe Biden on funding Ukraine. However, Kevin McCarthy just said there is no such deal. Gaetz said they have to sort that out. It should have been sorted out before the motion was made.

I hope Rep. Gaetz isn’t relying on Joe Biden to tell the truth.

Reporters ask Rep. Matta Gaetz about his motion to remove Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker. Rep. Matt Gaetz: "Biden says there's a deal with the Speaker on Ukraine. The Speaker just stood up in front of us and said there's no deal on Ukraine. Someone's lying about whether or not… pic.twitter.com/KI1NESJbn7 — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) October 3, 2023

