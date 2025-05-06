Kamala & Doug at the Polo Bar with 25 Agents & Bodyguards in 7 Bulletproof Vans

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff appeared at the swanky Polo Bar with over two dozen bodyguards, including Secret Service, at a bar in New York City. The failed presidential candidate mingled with elites at Polo Bar before her rumored Met Gala appearance.

There is no phonier gala with more artificial people on earth than the Met Gala.

Back to the well-protected couple. They had seven bulletproof SUVs with them.

It certainly isn’t because they needed them.

They’re a waste of money.

The pair posed for pictures and chatted with the elite crowd at the Ralph Lauren-owned bar, where reservations must be made a month in advance.

A former Vice President gets a handful of agents for protection, but Biden signed an order for the Secret Service for these two for 18 months, until July 2026.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email