Kamala Pretends She’s on a Call to Avoid the Press

Kamala Harris was caught pretending she was on the phone so she wouldn’t have to talk to the press while heading for her plane.

When she speaks, she says something wrong. Listen to her anti-free speech comments from this past weekend here.

“PRO TIP: When pretending to be on the phone when you walk past the press to your plane, do not plug in the headphones so others can see, and ALSO HOLD THE PHONE TO YOUR EAR. This destroys the illusion and tells everyone you’re full of it … again.”

