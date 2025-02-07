NBC News Has a Hit Piece Out to Save USAID

NBC News pointed to quite a few conservative or small government influencers on X and trashed them as “fringe” or “conspiracy theorists.” According to them, the USAID money spent carpeting Africa and the Middle East with pro-abortion propaganda and rainbow flags and performances is not fringe. Toppling governments is also a useful expenditure.

Eliminating an entire agency (we have over 450 agencies, mostly unaccountable) is anathema to NBC News. In any case, while it operates like an agency, USAID is the result of a JFK executive order.

USAID provides humanitarian assistance to foreign countries as an independent agency. It has always faced criticism from groups arguing that it lacks accountability, that its results are difficult to quantify, and that its projects do not always align with a clear national agenda, said Andrew Natsios, USAID’s administrator during the George W. Bush administration. But never has the entire agency, which Natsios said safeguards against the international spread of disease, famine-induced immigration, and a host of other dangers to the United States, been so demonized.

In any case, that is not what is happening. The administration is eliminating the nonsense and keeping the helping hand components under the supervision of the Secretary of State. It will one day grow abusive and unaccountable again, and that’s why we should recognize the need to shrink them when they go rogue due to their size and distance from the people. When they grow too large, that’s when they become a deep state. They are unelected bureaucrats with unlimited budgets who create rules that should go through Congress because they are laws.

“It’s a big organization in a huge government, and clearly there are lots of inefficiencies, plenty of programs that I’m sure any sensible American would find that we’re spending too much money on or that shouldn’t be continued,” far-left Ian Bremmer said.

“If you ask me does an organization like USAID scream for reform, along with pretty much every part of the U.S. government, the answer is, of course, yes,” he continued. “But the idea that the organization is somehow criminal or evil or that all the money is wasted is, on its face, ludicrous.”

It sounds like they are willing to ditch some of the insane grants for a while and then build it back up quickly.

Criminal, Evil, and It Feeds the Poor as Cover

People can have opinions about what is criminal or evil, but they can’t dispute the facts. The facts are the recorded funds going to left-wing media throughout the world and the US, enormous sums to support abortion and transgenderism, and nearly 100% support for Marxist Democrat policies.

The federal government has been transitioning mice, monkeys, rats, and other lab animals, generally killing them in the end. They mutilate them with drugs and surgeries. Because…what the hay, why not? They received a lucrative grant, and they can skim 40% to 50% off the top for administrative costs. No one is watching. Everything gets funded, but there’s always a kickback.

$10M in taxpayer funds spent creating transgender animals last year: Rep. Nancy Mace

David Strom at HotAir writes:

Not only are Donald Trump and Elon Musk beginning to defund the piggy bank being raided by the transnational elite, the alphabet activists, the global left, and not coincidentally, NGOs, which are causing so much damage to the US and the world, but he is forcing the Democrats to defend the least popular spending item in the federal government.

USAID did everything possible to stop me from finding out where tax dollars were going.

NBC is going great guns defending it using the same old tactic of trashing every person who is opposed as a conspiracy theorist and fringe.

Calling everyone you disagree with a conspiracy theorist was concocted by the CIA and used effectively by Hillary Clinton to keep people from knowing Bill’s sexual history. It’s still effective.

How do they explain the Clintons, including Chelsea, becoming rich off government funds? Terrorist groups and BLM received funds from USAID. They fund the NGOs who open our borders. Labor unions and the media get funds. Here is a partial list.

USAID funded color revolutions, toppling governments.

The President of El Salvador doesn’t think much of it:

US taxpayers should know that their government is using their money to fund communist movements against a democratic elected (and with a 90% approval rating) government in El Salvador. It's not working though The people of El Salvador won't go back to that terrible past.

Politico also defended itself by saying government workers have a $16 million habit of reading premium political news. There you have it. That’s their only fault. They’re too smart and learned for us peasants.

Dishonest hit pieces like this and lawfare are the reason President Trump and Elon Musk have to move quickly.

Godspeed.

