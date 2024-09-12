Haiti, Voodoo, and the New American Culture

In the clip below, a half-Haitian woman talks about the Haitian influx. She gives a very honest assessment. She confirmed something that my friend in Bedford Stuyvesant said: Haitians are grabbing live animals to practice Voodoo.

However, that isn’t the core problem. The core problem is sending hundreds of thousands of Haitians into the country unvetted, without Americans’ permission, and without any effort to make them assimilate.

Do we now live in a dictatorship? We have no say over who comes into the country.