Gas Prices Continue to Soar in the USA – Americans Are Worried

Ninety-four percent of Americans are worried about inflation, according to the latest Washington Post-ABC News poll.

Forty-four percent are upset about inflation, while 50% are concerned but not upset, with 6% saying the rising costs do not concern them.

Inflation is at an astronomical 8.3%.

GAS IS SKYROCKETING OUT OF CONTROL

U.S. gas prices hit an all-time record Tuesday, and experts believe the prices will continue to skyrocket. The average price for regular gas in the U.S. was $4.37 per gallon on Tuesday, according to AAA. Diesel prices also hit a record $5.55 per gallon, USA Today reports.

On Monday, I drove past the local gas station and the price of regular was $4.45 a gallon. On my way back, literally hours later, the same station was selling the gas for $4.59. Today, two days later, it’s $4.75. It’s worse in the city.

Diesel is $6.49. That’s basically what we use to heat our homes. I have a 200-gallon tank that lasts about 3 weeks in the winter. And it’s continuing to rise. Even if it stayed the same, it would cost me $6,000 just to get through the winter.

CNN Correspondent:

NEW RECORD high gas prices. AAA reports US average is now $4.37 per gallon, dwarfing previous record set March 11. pic.twitter.com/m8oC2c0Fi7 — Pete Muntean (@petemuntean) May 10, 2022

Despite the spin by some in the US media, food and goods soared another 0.3% in April.

CNN: “ECONOMIC ANXIETY.” “Gas prices hitting a new nominal record…this comes as prices for everything from groceries to plane tickets continue to rise.” pic.twitter.com/H1Ztvx9L9H — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 10, 2022

Some states are worse.

In California, the state average is nearly $6.00. It’s up $1.41 since last year and 17 cents since last week. If the California officials cared about the people, they’d give the people a gas tax holiday. The tax on gas there is at least .51 cents a gallon.

Joe Biden promised he would do something about it. He was releasing our emergency supplies instead of unleashing our energy – of which we have plenty.

RedState reported: Biden announced in March that he would be releasing 180 million barrels — one million barrels a day for six months — the largest release since the reserve was created back in 1974. But we see how unsuccessful that has been because it’s not addressing the problem. It’s just emptying our savings account so if we truly hit an emergency, we’ll be up a creek without a paddle.

It’s worse than that. Biden is sending our reserves to Europe.

Related