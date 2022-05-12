Barbaric Dem Women Chanted for Abortion to the Moment of Birth on Their Way to Vote

Senate Republicans and Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.), blocked legislation on Wednesday that would have enshrined abortion protections into law prior to a Supreme Court decision coming sometime around June. This was after female Democrats chanted to the tune of abortion to the moment of birth.

Forty-nine Democrats — including women who chanted forcefully on their way to the chamber — voted for abortion to the moment of birth for no reason whatsoever. They needed 60 votes and knew they wouldn’t have enough votes.

The radical law would have overridden all state laws and their restrictions.

They call taking a human life – a right. They don’t value human life.

The truth is that nothing changes if Roe is overturned. Abortion will continue. Some states – the people in some states – will vote for some restrictions.

Live is precious. We should value it, yet the US has the worst values among only seven countries.

Chuck Schumer was riling people up with lies.

“Today’s vote is one of the most consequential we will take in decades, because for the first time in 50 years a conservative majority — an extreme majority — on the Supreme Court is on the brink of declaring that women do not have freedom over their own bodies, one of the longest steps back in the court’s entire history; a decision if enacted will go down as one of the worst court decisions ever. The name of this decision will live in infamy,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.

Vice President Harris attended to show her support for unfettered abortion. About two dozen House Democrats marched over to the Senate chamber earlier Wednesday, chanting, “My body, my choice.”

SINGING DEMS

House Democratic women march to the Senate before abortion vote, chanting “my body, my decision!” pic.twitter.com/4FW5xstnyn — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) May 11, 2022

Singing to the death of babies only inches from birth is demonic and barbaric.

The bill offered today was extremely radical.

To the Left, this is a Get out the Vote effort. They know there is no reason for this vile reaction.

Republicans argued the legislation considered by the Senate went further than most Americans would want to go on abortion rights, infringing on religious liberty and state laws.

“Our Democratic colleagues want to vote for abortion on demand through all nine months, until the moment before a baby is born. A failed show vote that will only prove their own extremism,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said.

