Gaslight! Jill Biden says you can’t ask about Joe’s gaffes after Trump

During an interview with CNN host Jake Tapper, former Second Lady Jill Biden dismissed the idea that Joe should be under any scrutiny for his gaffes.

“Your husband has been known to make the occasional gaffe,” said Tapper totally dishonestly since his gaffes are constant. Jill didn’t even let him finish, saying, “you can’t even go there.”

“After Donald Trump, you cannot even say the word ‘gaffe,’” she said.

Tapper replied: “I can’t even say the word ‘gaffe?’”

“Nope, done. It’s gone,” Biden said in response, remarking again that the gaffe issue is “so over” after getting pressed by Tapper.

Huh???

Watch:

Perfect answer???

Tapper let her get away with that. She declared it over and her will be done.

Trump rarely gaffes. People can call him a liar or disagree with him but Biden’s errors are those borne of some type of mental problem.

ALL HE DOES IS GAFFE

Biden lies, puts himself at the center of heroic stories that aren’t true, and fumbles when he’s not reading off a teleprompter.

Remember when he said, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, [that] all men and women are created by—you know, you know, the thing.”

Every day that he speaks, he slurs his words, forgets what he’s talking about, and substitutes the wrong words.

He’s an Ivy League Professor

Biden has been pushing the lie that he was an Ivy League college professor despite having been called out for it several times.

He claimed to be an Ivy League professor at the end of a nearly 8-minute, rambling answer to a question from an 18-year-old on what he was doing to appeal to young voters who like Bernie more than they like him as a candidate.

“There’s a lot we can do. When I left the United States Senate, I became a professor at the University of Pennsylvania,” he said, claiming his professorship established a bond with college students.

After mentioning a school that bears the Biden name at the University of Delaware, Biden said, “I’ve spent a lot of time on campus with college students.”

Only he never was or did!

He was awarded an honorary-professor position one week after he left the vice president’s office in 2017.

He was neither supposed to nor did he ever teach a class, according to his own spokesperson.

Last July, the Philadelphia Inquirer noted that Penn has paid Mr. Biden $900,000. To earn the money, he held, “a vaguely defined role that involved no regular classes and around a dozen public appearances on campus, mostly in big, ticketed events.”

When anyone does any real reporting, his lies are easy to uncover.

He Was a Coal Miner

While running for president in 2008, Biden told the United Mine Workers that he was a coal miner.

“I hope you won’t hold it against me, but I am a hard-coal miner, anthracite coal, Scranton, Pennsylvania,” Biden said. “It’s nice to be back in coal country. It’s a different accent [in Virginia], but it’s the same deal. We were taught that our faith and our family was the only really important thing, and our faith and our family informed everything we did.”

His campaign later tried to say he was joking. Even worse, he promised to put all the coal miners on the unemployment line.

He also said his ancestors worked in coal mining and that wasn’t true.

The War Story

During the Democratic primary season last year, Biden was fact-checked by The Washington Post for sharing a war story—one in which Biden said that he traveled to Afghanistan to pin a medal on a soldier who didn’t believe he was deserving of one—that didn’t happen as he had repeatedly described it.

The Washington Post reported: [A]lmost every detail in the story appears to be incorrect. Based on interviews with more than a dozen U.S. troops, their commanders, and Biden campaign officials, it appears as though the former vice president has jumbled elements of at least three actual events into one story of bravery, compassion, and regret that never happened.

Biden got the time period, the location, the heroic act, the type of medal, the military branch, and the rank of the recipient wrong, as well as his own role in the ceremony.

Biden later defended himself, claiming that he accurately delivered the “essence” of the story and that the “central point” of his story was “absolutely correct.”

Even Snopes said it was false.

Biden doesn’t even campaign.

He struggles all the time and Jill is gaslighting us:

Watch this MSNBC anchor help Joe Biden through the interview after he struggles to remember a termpic.twitter.com/pymKXjlqhf — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 27, 2020

Biden is a front man:

“Joe Biden is a weak front man for nasty power hungry socialists.” #TheFive pic.twitter.com/uj47W5SeFS — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) September 27, 2020