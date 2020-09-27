No interim Durham report or prosecutions before November 3rd

It was okay for Democrats in the FBI to attempt to overthrow an election. They did it with the help of the media and the politicians. Then they attempted a coup with a fake Russia-Trump collusion probe, a fake Ukraine probe, an impeachment, and 24/7 MSM attacks. However, it’s not okay to find out the details of the probe into the origins of the likely-unpredicated probes before the election.

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo announced earlier today that sources told her not to expect any interim report or outcomes from the probe by John Durham prior to the election.

This is a political decision that is very unfair to President Trump.

WATCH:

Some information has leaked via US attorney Jeffrey Jensen in the Flynn case and it’s explosive. Read here, here, here for Flynn info. Then there’s the dossier info here.

Sadly, it probably doesn’t matter. Americans are so apathetic and oblivious, it’s shocking. Although the truth of what is going on is somewhat hidden from the public view. The media is largely responsible for this as they lie, ignore, and continue to manipulate the news.

We need President Trump to win now more than ever. If he loses, this probe ends and the corrupt bureaucracy continues. He is our only hope.