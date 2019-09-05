Snopes: We rate Biden’s war story with all but one thing wrong TRUE

Snopes, the hard-left fact-checkers used by social media to ban conservatives, does not find Joe Biden’s fake war story to be false. It’s a mixture and it’s not false, according to Snopes because he got one thing right and only seven things wrong.

In recounting a story about a grief-stricken soldier who tried to refuse a medal pinned on him by Biden, Biden got key details wrong, but according to Snopes, the story is true.

There was a soldier who didn’t want the medal and the soldier in question said politely that it was “basically” accurate.

Biden’s story is not “false,” as was widely reported, Snopes writes, because his underlying recollection of pinning a medal on a grieving soldier who did not want the medal is based on a real occurrence, Snopes says.

Everything else was false but Snopes ignored that.

THE TRUE STORY

The Washington Post nailed Joe Biden, a pathological liar, for combining three war stories into one at a town hall in New Hampshire. It’s a story he has told before and it changes every time he tells it.

“In the space of three minutes, Biden got the time period, the location, the heroic act, the type of medal, the military branch and the rank of the recipient wrong, as well as his own role in the ceremony,” WaPo wrote.

WaPo writes further:

Biden visited Kunar province in 2008 as a U.S. senator, not as vice president. The service member who performed the celebrated rescue that Biden described as a 20-year-old Army specialist, not a much older Navy captain. And that soldier, Kyle J. White, never had a Silver Star, or any other medal, pinned on him by Biden. At a White House ceremony six years after Biden’s visit, White stood at attention as President Barack Obama placed a Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award for valor, around his neck.</em

Satirical website Babylon Bee skewered Snopes. The Bee is more accurate than Snopes. I don’t know if it’s still the case but Snopes was run by a guy with pet rats and his girlfriend, a porn star, both of whom are far-left. He also hired a committed far-left activist to fact-check. Judging from their performance, they haven’t cleaned up their act.

Trust me when I say they don’t twist themselves up in knots to help out Trump when he tells a story.