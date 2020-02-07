Gayle King responds after backlash over Kobe rape clip

CBS put up a clip of a 2003 interview by Gayle King of basketball star and friend of Kobe’s Lisa Leslie. In it, she discussed Kobe Byrant’s sexual assault case. This is as the family mourns the loss of Kobe and his daughter.

.@WNBA legend @LisaLeslie told @GayleKing that Kobe Bryant’s legacy is “not complicated” for her despite his 2003 rape accusation. “I don’t think it’s something that we should keep hanging over his legacy.” https://t.co/qj6MVvOaqX pic.twitter.com/9qtVORobLO — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 4, 2020

Why would they put a thing like that now?

Rapper Snoop Dogg ripped into TV personality Gayle King on Instagram on Thursday for the release of the clip.

Snoop Dogg was very angry with King, and did what he does — cursed and threatened, but he made his point.

It wasn’t just Snoop Dogg. The response was fiercely negative on social media. Fans of Kobe thought the questioning was disrespectful, according to a report published by Page Six.

Gayle King took to Instagram and said she was “mortified” and had nothing to do with the publication of the clip which she said was taken out of context. She also said she had no idea her network put it up.

