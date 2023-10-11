Gaza Will Become “Tent City” to Destroy All “Military Capabilities”

An Israeli defense official told Channel 13 News in Israel that Gaza will become a “tent city,” and every building will be razed, as the country’s defense minister said he has “released all restraints.” They are doing this to destroy all military capabilities. However, they warn civilians to leave before they bomb the buildings.

Ground troops are close to Gaza, preparing for an invasion.

Prime Minister Netanyahu told the two million Gazans to evacuate, but Egypt closed their border, as did Israel.

“All of the places which Hamas is deployed, hiding and operating in, that wicked city, we will turn them into rubble,” said Netanyahu. “Leave now because we will operate forcefully everywhere.”

The Gazans don’t have energy, water, or food.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Israeli forces conducted 250 airstrikes in just one hour across northern and eastern parts of the Gaza Strip to stop Hamas’ terror attacks for good.

An Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman said they are sending “infantry, armored soldiers, artillery corps,” plus 300,000 reservists “close to the Gaza Strip to execute the mission that the Israeli government has given us.”

Jonathan Conricus added: “That is to make sure that Hamas at the end of this war won’t have any military capabilities by which they can threaten or kill Israeli civilians.”

The now-wealthy Iran would replenish them – wealthy thanks to Joe Biden with $45 to $50 billion. However, Israel will occupy them as they did in 2005.

Israel has called up 360,000 reservists.

As Israelis living close to the border began to evacuate, there was fierce gun fighting between Border Guards and Hamas terrorists in the southern cities of Sderot and Ashkelon.

A series of rocket salvos from Gaza also hit Sderot Wednesday morning, injuring at least one civilian and damaging five buildings.

Hamas is pushed out of most settlements around the Gaza Strip, except Be’eri, Kisufim, and Nahal Oz. Hamas carries out sporadic marine landings on the beach of Zikkim and assaults the adjacent IDF outpost. They’re launching rockets at the Jewish settlement of Ashkelon. Al-Qassam is firing rockets from Lebanon, and mortar fire from Syria hit the Golan Heights. Israel fired back.

One little girl said, “I don’t want to die, Mommy. I’m too young to die. I’m only 7.”

Hezbollah forces also appear to be maneuvering to join the battle.

People who behead babies won’t stop.

Related