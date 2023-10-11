US Borders Are Wide Open as Hamas Calls for Global Jihad

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s October 7, 2023 statement on Operation Al-Aqsa Deluge called the Israel [massacre] operation a “great triumph.” He said the enemy had suffered a political, military, intelligence, security, and moral defeat. Hamas leader Khalid Marshal called for every Muslim brother and sister globally to rise up on Friday the 13th and every day. He called for a political movement as our borders are open, and Biden floods the country with Islamists as so-called refugees. Hamas is encouraging suicide attacks.

He called for the operation that had begun in Gaza to spread to the West Bank, Jerusalem, Israel, within the pre-1967 borders, and to the resistance and Palestinian people abroad.

This, he said, was not only a Palestinian battle but that of the entire nation, and he went on to call on the sons of the nation to join the battle. Stressing that “We are on the verge of victory,” he concluded: “Get out of our Jerusalem and our Al-Aqsa Mosque… This land is ours, Jerusalem is ours, everything is ours.”

OUR BORDERS ARE WIDE OPEN

So far, 22 Americans are dead in Israel. The bodies of beheaded babies and children were found after the Hamas massacre. At least 150 men on the terror watch list were caught at the border this year. How many are not caught?

Joe Biden needs to reverse his policies on the southern border. We are vulnerable with so many military-age men coming into our country. Do you think that our enemies have not been looking at that weakness? pic.twitter.com/qZjdsxrVWo — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 11, 2023

Al Jazeera broadcasted it throughout the Arab world.

Ismail Haniyeh: “I say to the sons of our Palestinian people and Arab and Islamic nation: Today, you are on the verge of a great triumph and a manifest victory.

“What happened today reveals the fragility of this enemy. This enemy suffered a defeat today – a political, military, intelligence, security, and moral defeat. Inshallah, we will crown all this with a resounding defeat, and [the enemy] will leave our land, our Jerusalem, our Al-Aqsa Mosque, and we will liberate our prisoners.

“Our goal is clear: We want to liberate our land, our holy places, our Al-Aqsa Mosque, and our prisoners. This is the goal that is worthy of this battle.

“This is a call to our resistance, to our West Bank, to our people, to our resistance abroad, to our strategic allies, to all the sons of this nation: Today is your day. We are on the verge of victory. Let us be partners in creating this great victory, inshallah.

“In conclusion, we say to the enemy that is making threats and going on rampage: Your threats, rampage, and arrogance did not and will not help you. We say one thing: Get out of our land, get out of our faces. Get out of our Jerusalem and our Al-Aqsa Mosque. We do not want to see you on this land. This land is ours, Jerusalem is ours, everything is ours.”

Hamas Sets the Date and the Place

Hamas leader Khalid Marshal went further and called for the uprising on Friday the 13th, but not only Friday, before, during, and after, per a video uploaded by The Liberty Daily. Dates are often subterfuge. It could be any day.

He called for them to flood the Al-Asqa mosque on Friday. He wants them to swarm in the millions, likely from air, sea, and land.

It is very clear from this that they want all of Israel. They claim it is all theirs. There is no bargaining.

Khalid believes he’s doing god’s work and that the monsters who rape, behead, and slaughter are heroes. He said the “martyrs” are freeing their occupied homeland. Khalid isn’t happy with America either, and our borders are wide open.

Hamas follows Sharia Law, and they are the only people who brutalize Gazans, but that isn’t what Gazans will say.

He claims all of Israel is theirs and only theirs. It’s not all theirs. Jews have always been in this region for thousands of years.

The Hamas terrorist is calling for Islamists everywhere to rise up, and our borders are wide open.

The terrorists are here.

BLM founder Patrisse Cullors in 2015, calling for the eradication of Israel: “Palestine is our generation’s South Africa…if we don’t step up boldly and courageously to end the imperialist project called Israel, we’re doomed.”

pic.twitter.com/pFkOku9ZIk — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 11, 2023

Who would have thought our once great nation would have no go zones like Rashida Tlaib’s no go zone Dearborn Michigan Massive pro-Palestine rally Chanting… “xxx the xxxx ” pic.twitter.com/I5WW1ZD51V — Matt Gaetz Press Release (kidding) (@MattGaetzPress) October 11, 2023

