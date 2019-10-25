Gen. Flynn’s lawyer says Comey FBI falsified 302’s & framed him

Former national security advisor Michael Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, said in a court filing Thursday that the case against her client should be dismissed “for outrageous government misconduct” and that the court should “issue an order to show cause why the prosecutors should not be held in contempt.”

Attorney Sidney Powell wrote that FBI agent Peter Strzok changed his interview notes to purport that Flynn said things he did not, that a Pentagon official may have leaked evidence to the press with the involvement of former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and that Department of Justice prosecutors have refused to turn over exculpatory evidence to the defense.

That sounds egregious.

She states in her filing that Lisa Page edited Flynn’s 302’s but never mentioned it to the DOJ officials when she saw the texts. The 302’s were written with deception and do not match the interview notes.

She also states James Baker is the felony leaker of the Flynn call with Russian Ambassador Kislyak.

Newly-released Page-Strzok texts suggest entrapment.

James Clapper, then the chief of the DNI, told a Washington Post reporter to “take the kill shot on Flynn.”

There are other claims, but, basically, she is saying that between leaks and falsified 302’s, top-level Obama staffers framed Michael Flynn. Exculpatory information, she says, was not turned over to the defense.

According to The Washington Times, Powell said the Comey FBI “unilaterally” decided to interview the retired Lt. Gen. under the guise of discussing terrorism.

She said Comey later bragged in public that he sent Peter Strzok and another agent to the White House on Jan. 24, 2017 knowing he could capitalize on a chaotic place. That is public knowledge, and it’s on a tape that went viral.

Ms. Powell told District Court Judge Emmet Sullivan in a new court filing that FBI higher-ups strategized the day before for what she called an “ambush.”

“When the Director of the FBI, and a group of his close associates, plot to set up an innocent man and create a crime—while taking affirmative steps to ensnare him by refusing to follow procedures designed to prevent such inadvertent missteps—this amounts to conduct so shocking to the conscience and so inimical to our system of justice that it requires the dismissal of the charges for outrageous government conduct,” Ms. Powell wrote.

We will have to see how the prosecution defends their actions, and the judge interprets it.

General Flynn Filing October 24th on Scribd