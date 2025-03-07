Gene Hackman and His Wife Died a Week Apart: Causes of Death Known

Actor Gene Hackman died about one week after the death of his wife Betsy Arakawa. His wife died of Hantavirus and he died of heart disease.

There is no cure for Hantavirus. Survival depends on early diagnosis.

Dr. Heather Jarrell, chief medical investigator for the state’s Office of the Medical Investigator, said that Hackman, 95, died from “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer’s disease as a significant contributory factor.”

With Alzheimer’s, how much did he know was happening?

There was no external trauma. Mr. Hackman had several heart surgeries, heart attacks, changes to the kidneys and high blood pressure.

Arakawa likely died on February 11 and Hackman likely died on February 18.

Officials said that Arakawa, 65, died from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare disease that is transmitted through rodent saliva, droppings, or urine. The disease “initially causes flu-like symptoms that can progress to more severe illness where people have trouble breathing,” according to the CDC.

Arakawa was active on February 11. She emailed her massage therapist in the morning, went to a Farmer’s Market in the afternoon, went to a CVS soon after and then a pet food store. She used her remote clicker around 5:15 pm to enter her gated community and was not heard from again, per ABC News.

She had picked up her dog Zinna from the vet, which is likely why she was found in a crate.

Arakawa’s thyroid medication was nearby and she was taking it as prescribed.

The medical examiner said Hackman’s pacemaker last recorded heart activity on February 18.

Very sad.

