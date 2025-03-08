Horror Scenes Out of Syria as West/Turkey-Backed Islamists Act

The Jihadi in a suit has set his forces on Alawites, Christians, Druze, and Yazidis. They are all infidels to the new pro-diversity Islamists. You can put a jihadi in a suit, but he’s still a miserable jihadi. Shocker!

The scenes from Syria are terrifying. Islamist forces reportedly have official orders to kill anyone they consider an infidel on sight. Christians, Druze, Yazidis, and even Alawite Muslims are now all facing genocide. pic.twitter.com/AxQemyM8wi — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) March 7, 2025



The untrustworthy New York Times claims the security forces, the terrorists we now embrace, are battling Assad forces. As many as 140 were killed so far.

Hasan Abdel-Ghani, al-Jolani, spokesperson for the Syrian Defense Ministry, told Al Jazeaka era that fighters loyal to al-Assad on Thursday attacked security forces in several places in Latakia and Tartous governorates that are home to the Alawite minority sect to which the al-Assad family belongs, killing “a number of security forces” in well-planned operations.

Al-Jolani paints a picture of coming to the rescue on white horses to save the day.

In the real world, the Islamists are dropping fire bombs on the minorities.

BREAKING: Islamists in Syria are dropping fire bombs on civilian communities. They are targeting the Christians, Druze, and Alawites of Syria. The silence from the media and international community is absolutely disgusting. pic.twitter.com/4SFaKZcEwu — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) March 7, 2025

The reports on the street are that Islamists are murdering based on race.

Syria has once again become a warzone as HTS insurgents open fire on Alawite homes in Homs. They’re murdering people based on their race. pic.twitter.com/J6YUsrXma3 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 6, 2025

How can this be possible? He’s into diversity and his pronouns are he/him.

CNN put a Salafi Jihadist’s gender pronouns on the screen pic.twitter.com/mMiqKKk1KU — Daddy Milagro (@cupidgeneral) December 10, 2024

Remember when the dummkopf Secretary of State under Biden said the following. “After 14 years of conflict and decades of brutal repression under the Assad regime, Syrians finally feel hope for their future. The end of this regime is a defeat for all who enabled its barbarity and its corruption — none more than Iran, Hezbollah, and Russia.”

After 14 years of conflict and decades of brutal repression under the Assad regime, Syrians finally feel hope for their future. The end of this regime is a defeat for all who enabled its barbarity and its corruption — none more than Iran, Hezbollah, and Russia. — @SecBlinken pic.twitter.com/2rkvQYx8Zo — Department of State (@StateDept) December 10, 2024



Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militias, which have become the army and special services, have allegedly unleashed a bloodbath in the provinces of Tartous and Latakia.

These people are forced into crawling on the ground and barking like dogs. Many are being killed.

Massacre On The Syrian Coast: Reports Indicate Mass Killings In Tartus And Latakia Under The Jolani-HTS Administration. Alawite Men Are Being Detained, With Some Executed En Masse. Civilians, Including Women And The Elderly, Are Facing Torture And Public Humiliation. pic.twitter.com/ZNkQGcnQU7 — Militant Tracker (@MilitantTracker) March 7, 2025

Massacre in Al-Mukhtariyya – Lattakia. Those controlling Syria take innocents from their homes and slaughter them:

A U.K.-based human rights monitoring agency said men in the community were killed execution style after more fighters affiliated with the new government flooded into the coastal region in response to the clashes.

Minorities are being tied to cars and dragged through streets. These young women were killed.

Radical Sunni Muslims in Syria are on a killing rampage, slaughtering the more secular Alawite Muslims and especially targeting young women. These four young female university students were brutally murdered, and their bodies were dragged through the streets of Tartous and… pic.twitter.com/dFW6dZ2eL4 — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) March 7, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email