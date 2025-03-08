Horror Scenes Out of Syria as West/Turkey-Backed Islamists Act

By
M Dowling
-
1
46

The Jihadi in a suit has set his forces on Alawites, Christians, Druze, and Yazidis. They are all infidels to the new pro-diversity Islamists. You can put a jihadi in a suit, but he’s still a miserable jihadi. Shocker!


The untrustworthy New York Times claims the security forces, the terrorists we now embrace, are battling Assad forces. As many as 140 were killed so far.

Hasan Abdel-Ghani, al-Jolani, spokesperson for the Syrian Defense Ministry, told Al Jazeaka era that fighters loyal to al-Assad on Thursday attacked security forces in several places in Latakia and Tartous governorates that are home to the Alawite minority sect to which the al-Assad family belongs, killing “a number of security forces” in well-planned operations.
Al-Jolani paints a picture of coming to the rescue on white horses to save the day.

In the real world, the Islamists are dropping fire bombs on the minorities.

The reports on the street are that Islamists are murdering based on race.

How can this be possible? He’s into diversity and his pronouns are he/him.

Remember when the dummkopf Secretary of State under Biden said the following. “After 14 years of conflict and decades of brutal repression under the Assad regime, Syrians finally feel hope for their future. The end of this regime is a defeat for all who enabled its barbarity and its corruption — none more than Iran, Hezbollah, and Russia.”


Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militias, which have become the army and special services, have allegedly unleashed a bloodbath in the provinces of Tartous and Latakia.

These people are forced into crawling on the ground and barking like dogs. Many are being killed.

Massacre in Al-Mukhtariyya – Lattakia. Those controlling Syria take innocents from their homes and slaughter them:

A U.K.-based human rights monitoring agency said men in the community were killed execution style after more fighters affiliated with the new government flooded into the coastal region in response to the clashes.

Minorities are being tied to cars and dragged through streets. These young women were killed.


