Coke, a goat, Papaya all have COVID-19, tests show in Austria

An Austrian parliamentary member showed how defective the government’s COVID-19 tests are by demonstrating how a glass of Coca Cola tested positive for COVID-19.

In footage from the meeting in Vienna Friday, FPO General Secretary Michael Schnedlitz brought a glass of Coca Cola to the podium. Then he proceeded to collect drops to use on an antigen rapid test being used on a mass scale.

After going to the lectern and starting his speech, the politician sprinkled a few cola drops on the corona rapid test. Three minutes later, the test showed a result: Coca Cola was COVID-19 positive.

Are our tests any better here in the United States?

Earlier, the Tanzanian President John Magufuli, who is suspicious of the World Health Organization (WHO), decided to investigate the claims of the tests himself. He sent the WHO samples of a goat, papaya, and a quail for testing. All of them came COVID-19 positive.