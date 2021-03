Two teen girls, ages 13 and 15, tried to rob and hijack an Uber Eats driver’s car after taking him. they’ve been charged with felony murder.

After they killed the man, they didn’t even have the wherewithal to flee. They stayed to look around for their cellphone.

The Pakistani victim, Mohammad Anwar, 66, of Springfield, Virginia, was driving for Uber Eats when the girls attempted to steal his car.

The entire event was caught on camera.

