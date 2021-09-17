General McKenzie admits the US droned an innocent family in Kabul

















US Central Command Chief General Kenneth McKenzie, who thanked the Taliban for their professionalism, admitted today that the family killed by a US drone strike was ‘likely’ not ISIS-K.

The US killed 7 children, a mother, an innocent aid worker, and an Afghan army officer about to get married. They did it on bad intelligence. There would have been intelligence if they had a plan before they fled and left citizens and allies to be slaughtered.

And where is Joe Biden? Why he is on an extended vacation of course.

“We now assess that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or a direct threat to US forces,” McKenzie said.

Shouldn’t they have known this before they struck?

Maybe they should not have been so eager to find targets to show they meant business?

Resign McKenzie!

Gen. McKenzie: "As many as 10 civilians, including up to 7 children, were tragically killed in that strike. Moreover, we now assess that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K….It was a mistake." pic.twitter.com/iAXwMApNSU — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 17, 2021

The military commanders have been lying since the beginning. First, they said at least one was definitely ISIS-K, and then they said it was from an aftershock from the drone. They kept it up. It’s surprising they ever admitted it.

The WSJ reports:

“It was a reversal of the Pentagon’s position on the Aug. 29 strike from just days ago, when military officials said they believed that the strike was justified. Military officials said then that civilians may have been mistakenly killed, but that Islamic State militants had been stopped. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley had gone so far as to say earlier this month that the strike was “righteous.”

But after a detailed analysis over recent days, the military’s Central Command concluded that it had killed civilians and had missed its target, even though there was in fact an “imminent and active threat” in the area. Central Command’s top officer, Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, acknowledged the car that was hit, a white Toyota Corolla, didn’t contain the militants they were targeting.

What about the other two people we iced right before that? The military leads us to believe they are definitely ISIS-K. Who believes them?

The NY Times praised that attack while knowing nothing and having done no investigation. Perhaps their investigation exposing the crime was a mea culpa.

Look how this NYT reporter heralded the Biden Admin’s drone attack — which wen now know killed no terrorists but wiped out a whole family — as a pinpoint strike showing what “remarkable” intel the US has in Afghanistan. Do you see how they spread Pentagon/CIA propaganda? pic.twitter.com/ZhqveA60F5 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) September 10, 2021

Biden made us into monsters.

More & more every day, so many now it’s hard to keep up. And we could stop it all in a heartbeat. This is the outcome our “leaders” chose – they have stayed on course regardless, never changing a single decision, as if the suffering, injustice & death was always part of the plan. https://t.co/6sWgNfLhZg — Lara Logan (@laralogan) September 17, 2021

Afghanistan is on my mind. All those executed o/night, tortured now, girls raped as concubines/sex slaves called “marriage”, our friends/allies w children in hiding who’ve run out of food/money/hope.so many wondering if they’ll see the men/boys taken from their homes again… — Lara Logan (@laralogan) September 17, 2021

THEY HAVE NO SHAME. AFGHANS ARE PAYING FOR THIS WITH THEIR LIVES AND FREEDOM. U.S. State Department: For a Visa to Leave Afghanistan, Please Go to a U.S. Embassy in a Neighboring Country | National Review https://t.co/RdCUGt3pLT — Lara Logan (@laralogan) September 17, 2021

