General Michael Flynn Disavows Q, aka QAnon

















“I find QAnon total nonsense,” General Michael Flynn says on audio. He DISAVOWS the conspiracy movement he supported by saying it’s a “disinformation campaign” created by the CIA or the left: in audio released by lawyer Lin Wood.

QAnon supporter Lin Wood released a recording of what is alleged to be a phone call between Wood and Michael Flynn on Telegram.

During the call, the man said to be Flynn attempts to disown QAnon, claiming it’s a “disinformation campaign” created by the CIA.

Later in the recording, Flynn can be heard calling QAnon “total nonsense.”

The call is believed to have taken place some time in early mid-November.

QAnon has been classified as a national security threat by the FBI, although that seems a stretch.

The group allegedly believes the government, businesses, and press have been captured by a global cabal of elite, Satan-worshipping pedophiles led by top Democrats.

At the Sentinel, we do know The Great Reset is a group of the global elite leading governments, businesses, and the press in what they hope will be the standard for our future world. We also do have a powerful deep state of unelected bureaucrats. Dwight Eisenhower warned us about the future potential of the bureaucracy and so did George Washington. They are trouble.

However, we never supported QAnon releases. The Q, whoever they are, were taking legitimate clips of information from various popular websites and stringing conspiracies together which we have reported here. We try not to diss our own, but we do believe QAnon or Q is a fraud. It has been very frustrating watching conservatives painted as crazy thanks to Q.

In May, Flynn backed the idea of a military coup in the U.S. similar to Myanmar’s. Lin Wood said some extremely crazy things which made no sense but this audio sounds legit.

vIdEo pRoDuCtIoN iS mY pAsSiOn pic.twitter.com/7ErBpus3kn — Jan Bobrowicz (@janbobrowicz) November 28, 2021

LIN WOOD UPDATE: Wood just posted a screenshot purporting to show that retired general *and former National Security Adviser* Mike Flynn: A) gets news from notorious white supremacist/Holocaust denier Hal Turner and B) always knew Q was a fraud. h/t @2021_karma; follow her. pic.twitter.com/U2X8SRisjD — The Q Origins Project (@QOrigins) November 28, 2021

