Twitter’s CEO Is to Be Replaced by Someone Far Worse

















CTO Parag Agrawal will replace Jack Dorsey as Twitter CEO. He is far worse than Jack Dorsey when it comes to censorship.

Former CTO and new Twitter CEO Agrawal in a November 2020 interview said, “Our role is not to be bound by the First Amendment… focus[ing] less on thinking about free speech, but thinking about how the times have changed.”

Agrawal has been leading the company’s Bluesky effort to create an “open and decentralized standard for social media.”

DECENTRALIZATION TO DESTROY FREE SPEECH

They want a standard of “protocols, not platforms” for the internet. He also says that a decentralized system could solve some key problems with social media — especially moderation issues. “Centralized enforcement of global policy to address abuse and misleading information is unlikely to scale over the long-term without placing far too much burden on people,” writes Dorsey.

There goes Parler, Gettr, Gab, Clouthub, and so many other platforms. The Left is going for it.

Agrawal tweeted that the ideal candidate will have experience working “in the open on the blockchain,” and Dorsey points to blockchain technology as a way decentralized social networks could implement “open and durable hosting, governance, and even monetization.

We predict that this is what Google is waiting for before it shuts down sites like mine. All you will see is the globalist, communist, socialist, radical views until they seem normal even to the sanest among us.

Evil people have the money and the power.

