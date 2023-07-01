Generals Warn Civil War Is Coming to France

Riots raged across France for a fourth consecutive night as police claim they are “at war with vermin” ahead of the funeral for the teenager shot dead by an officer whose killing sparked the unrest.

Ethnic migrants are rioting throughout France, with the media calling them protests. It’s in response to the death of a youth from the migrant community.

A police officer shot and killed 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk, a criminal from an ethnic community. The officer is now charged with murder. That didn’t quell the mobs. They’ve gotten worse on the fourth day of terrorism. He’s their George Floyd.

Macron blames social media, video games, and bad parenting, while others blame climate change. They should blame the core problem. France took in hordes of lawless people who hate them. We are doing the same thing in the United States.

WARNING CIVIL WAR IS COMING TO FRANCE

The BBC reports that the French government has condemned an open letter signed by active soldiers and former generals that said the country was heading for “civil war” due to religious extremism.

About 1,000 servicemen and women, including some 20 retired generals, put their names to the letter.

It blamed “fanatic partisans” for creating divisions between communities and said Islamists were taking over whole parts of the nation’s territory.

Ministers have condemned the message published in a right-wing magazine.

The letter was first published on 21 April – the 60th anniversary of a failed coup d’état.

“The hour is grave; France is in peril,” the signatories said.

Right-wing leader Marine Le Pen, a candidate in next year’s presidential election, has spoken out to support the former generals. The signatories face retribution. They are supposed to be politically neutral.

The letter warns French President Emmanuel Macron, his government, and MPs of “several deadly dangers” threatening France, including “Islamism and the hordes of the banlieue” – the impoverished immigrant suburbs that surround French cities.

The signatories blame “a certain anti-racism” for splitting up communities and seeking to create “racial war” by attacking statues and other aspects of French history.

LAST YEAR’S GILETS JAUNES

Thousands joined protests for racial equality in Paris last year

They also accuse the government of seeking to use the police “as proxy agents and scapegoats” by brutally repressing the popular “gilets jaunes” or yellow vest protests of recent years.

“It is no longer the time to procrastinate. Otherwise, tomorrow’s civil war will put an end to this growing chaos and deaths – for which you will be responsible – with numbers in the thousands,” the letter ends.

Watch:

FRANCE – Last night a bus carrying Chinese tourists was attacked in Marseille. Every part of life, livelihoods and the economy will be impacted by the spread of unrest. And then they’ll blame climate change and increase taxes. pic.twitter.com/XqNTZaTjpm — Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) July 1, 2023

In France in three days there were 2560 fires on public roads, 1350 vehicles set on fire, 250 buildings and shops set on fire. Unspecified number of lootings, probably thousands. Multicultural France has failed. pic.twitter.com/4cq08GfV4P — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) July 1, 2023

The rioters let Zebras out of the zoo.

Zebras have been let out of a zoo by rioters in France. What’s next? Tigers eating people in the streets of Paris?#FranceRiots 🦓🇫🇷pic.twitter.com/EHHSlO7m4X — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) July 1, 2023



The French can save themselves by shipping them home en masse.

These are not protestors !! These are terrorists looting & vandalizing France !! pic.twitter.com/5yodCerxqh — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) July 1, 2023 France, before and after mass immigration and multiculturalism. Pray for France 🇫🇷 #FranceRiots pic.twitter.com/kvntkaw6ns — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) July 1, 2023

The violence and rampant theft by migrants in France has spread to Brussels. The Belgians have nothing to do with any of it.

BRUSSELS – Your Media isn’t reporting the spread of violence out of France and into Belgium. Europe in crisis now. https://t.co/cd5v0eATiP — Bernie’s Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) July 1, 2023 This shows the failure of immigrating lawless foreigners. Criminals took advantage of the situation. The people they took in hate them. We have open borders, and Biden is pushing for more and more of the same type of people to come in as refugees. “Welcome refugees!” France has fallen. pic.twitter.com/3hK7o9RUTN — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) July 1, 2023

