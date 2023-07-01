Mom Stabs, Tries to Drown Her Baby, Then Police Came

Two children allegedly stabbed, and one nearly drowned by their mother are being released from the hospital Monday. Police walked in as the mother was drowning the baby. [Graphic video below]

Over the weekend, a 15-year-old called the police to their home Saturday morning. Police heard a commotion with children screaming and asking for help.

When the police entered after kicking down the door, they found a 35-year-old woman holding a two-year-old under the water in the bathtub. The officer grabbed the child, dragged her to the living room, and started life-saving measures.

The two-year-old girl also had two stab wounds on her chest and throat. A four-year-old boy had cuts. Police also believe they ingested cleaning fluid.

The eight-year-old and 15-year-old girl who also lives in the home did not have any injuries. The two older children ran out of the house, screaming for help. The 15-year-old was the one who called the police.

The mother was arrested, but she’s in the hospital for ingesting cleaning fluid. The mother is Jessica Deirdre Edward-Ricks.

The younger children were transported to the hospital in Jackson, then transferred to Ann Arbor. They were set to be released from the hospital Monday.

Albion’s Police Chief praised the responding officers and said they had just completed mental health training to handle situations like these.

The Michigan mother is Jessica Deirdre Edward-Ricks, who is facing assault, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and four counts of neglect.

Watch this harrowing police rescue of the 2-year-old baby girl being drowned by the baby’s mother. Police performed CPR, and the baby cried at the end.

